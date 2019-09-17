Kim Wiley recently tested and passed the HiSet test to obtain her High School Equivalency Diploma. She is originally from Modesto, CA and currently lives in Cheyenne. Her family includes Linda Clift, Travis Wiley and Troy Wiley. She believes this will give her the opportunity to move forward in life and continue on in training for herself and her son.

“I wanted to give my son my best and be able to provide him with a stable and happy life,” Wiley explained the motivation for this achievement.