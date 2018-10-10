Western Oklahoma Historical Society is pleased to announce that Oweita Proctor Calvert, Vickie Beutler Shireman and Roy Lee Burson have been selected as inductees for the 46th annual Western Oklahoma Historical Society Hall of Fame. These three represent many outstanding people who have been previously selected and many more who are in the communities of western Oklahoma. A Banquet honoring the inductees is traditionally held the week of Oklahoma statehood; this year the presentation will be Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Elk City, Oklahoma.

