Visitors may need a special use permit for certain types of activities which might impact other park visitors or the commemorative significance of the site. According to 36 CFR § 1.6 Permits (a) “the Superintendent may issue a permit to authorize an otherwise prohibited or restricted activity or impose a public use limit.”Internally, we call them Special Use Permits (SUP), and they are required for, but not limited to: special events, public assemblies, commercial uses, and research specimen collection. Recently, we had three SUP requests – A poker run fundraiser for the Sayre Park, a Washita Memorial Motorcycle Run put on by members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe, and a photography permit for OK Tourism.

The photos were used to update the OK Tourism Native American Guide. Contact the park if your activity may need a permit. For example, if a student project involves interviewing a Ranger, a permit is required.

When in doubt, give us a shout (It’s better than a federal fine or jail time!). At Washita, the SUP is free, but your permit may require the payment of cost recovery charges and proof of liability insurance naming the United States of America an additional insured. Chief Ranger Kevin Mohr