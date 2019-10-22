The Cheyenne Class of 1979 held their 40th Reunion during the Draggin’ Main

festivities Saturday, October 19, 2019. Pictured are class members and friends in

a 1950 Ford pickup driven by Rona Reimer with her mother Linda Davis Shreve.

On the tailgate are Sherri Little Moncrief, Nancy Andrews Little and Tammy Musick

Jeffrey. Behind are Jymay Whitson McLeod, Jan Porter Bailey, Marveda Parman

and Gail Beals Lovell.

Twisting the night away are Joe and Neva Pyatt (front) Monni Reed & Rhonda

Key (back). Every hour during the Draggin’ Main event a Dance Off was held to

“The Twist”. The final winner was Elaine McGuire.

It was a perfect fall night for the second annual Draggin’ Main in Cheyenne. It was great to see all the folks, both young and old, enjoying all the activities and of course, Draggin’ Main. The Food Booths and others started setting up at 4pm and the streets were packed with people and cars by 5pm!

Scott Martin, event coordinator, kept things hopping with drawing, dance-offs and tossing items from the rooftops. Dwayne and Juhretta Roark opened up their car buildings for people to see their large collection of muscle cars, Model As, motorcycles and more.