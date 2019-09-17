Tracy Renck, Sept 14, 2019, PENDLETON, Ore. – Since the calendar turned to August, reigning five-time PRCA World Champion Bull Rider Sage Kimzey has been on a tear. That trend continued at the storied Pendleton Round-Up. The Strong City, Okla., cowboy won the two-head average with 174.5 points, notching his third Pendleton title.

Kimzey clinched the victory with a 90.5-point ride on Four Star Rodeo’s Hell Hound on Saturday. “I had never seen that bull before,” said Kimzey, 25. “I had to look up some videos of him last night (Sept. 13) after the draw got done. I was excited to have him. He was a really nice bull. He kicked out, looked to the right and went left and that’s exactly what his MO was. He bucked really good, and it was a smooth ride, and all is well.”