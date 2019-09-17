Margie Martin was born March 21, 1918 in Roll, Oklahoma to Mary Belle (Thompson) and Robert Joseph Stauber. Her father was a carpenter and a farmer, and her mother was a farm wife and a homemaker. Margie was the last surviving child of the five born to them. She passed away September 14, 2019 at Clinton, Oklahoma at the age of 101 years, 5 months and 24 days.

Margie grew up on her family farm north of Roll, Oklahoma. She attended the Roll One Room School until her high school years when she transferred to Crawford where she graduated in May of 1938. While picking cherries, she met Alva Lloyd Martin and after her graduation in May she was married to him in Cheyenne, Oklahoma on July 3, 1938. Together they made the Stauber family farm, north of Roll, their home where they raised their children. Margie was a true minister’s wife and helped Lloyd as he pastored Breezy Meadow and also the Magnolia Baptist Church. She was a member of the Roll Home Demonstration Club, long time member of the Crawford Quilters where she provided quilts for family and friends. Margie also enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and making clothing for her family. Her words of wisdom for living a long life: “Keep Jesus First!” She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Lloyd; infant son, David Martin; son, Ronnie Martin; daughter, Sue Pearson; son-in-law, Dean Pearson; 3 grandsons, Tim Martin, Paul Lanier and Daniel Lanier.

She is survived by her 3 children, Lloydelle Lester and husband, Roger, Durham, OK, Christi Lanier, Weatherford, OK and Joe Martin, Sanger, CA; daughter-in-law, Barbara Martin, Perryton, TX; 9 grandchildren, Marty Martin, Perryton, TX, David Pearson and wife, Tressa, Roll, OK, Cindy Harris and husband, Tim, Colleyville, TX, Nathan Lanier and wife, Misti, Valiant, OK, Aubrey Clark and husband, Chris, Elk City, OK, Sarah Hammer and husband, Brent, Crawford, OK, Janna Triffon and husband, J.D., Sanger, CA, Michael Martin, Sanger, CA and Matthew Lanier and wife, Dhita, Kingfisher, OK; 13 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Humanity Hospice, 1109 North Bryant Ave. #100, Edmond, OK 73034.

Services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 at the Magnolia Baptist Church, Crawford, OK, with Brother Ralph Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Silent Home Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com.