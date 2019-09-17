The Miss SWOSU Organization is sponsoring two competitions— Miss SWOSU and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen—as well as a Miss SWOSU Little Star program on Saturday, November 9, and the deadline to enter is coming up Tuesday, October 1.
The Miss SWOSU candidates will have a mandatory meeting on October 1 at 5 p.m. in the Bonny Board Room in the Memorial Student Center. Miss SWOSU candidates must be a student/U.S. citizen on either the Weatherford or Sayre campus, have a 2.5 grade point average and within the ages of 18-25.
