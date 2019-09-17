MISS SWOSU…Meaghan Dorn (left) as Miss SWOSU and
Lynsi Lively as Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen are the
reigning queens of the Miss SWOSU Scholarship competition
and will give up their crowns at this year’s event on
Saturday, November 9. Candidate application deadline for
both competitions—as well as the Miss SWOSU Little Star
program—is Tuesday, October 1. (Photo provided

The Miss SWOSU Organization is sponsoring two competitions— Miss SWOSU and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen—as well as a Miss SWOSU Little Star program on Saturday, November 9, and the deadline to enter is coming up Tuesday, October 1.

The Miss SWOSU candidates will have a mandatory meeting on October 1 at 5 p.m. in the Bonny Board Room in the Memorial Student Center. Miss SWOSU candidates must be a student/U.S. citizen on either the Weatherford or Sayre campus, have a 2.5 grade point average and within the ages of 18-25.

