Fall isn’t here yet, but we have had a few glimpses! Hopefully it will cool off soon, and we continue to pray for moisture.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! Join your friends at the Minnie R. Slief Library in Cheyenne on Thursday, Sept 19 for Jr. Ranger Story Time at 4pm and Friday, Sept 20 for Family Movie at 5pm. Monday, Sept 23 is “Lettuce” Discuss Books at 6pm. The Library is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-5:30pm; Friday 10-5 and Saturday 9-1.