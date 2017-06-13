Champions

CHAMPIONS…The Cheyenne Spikes 10 & under Team won the 2017 Coach Pitch Qualifying Tournament in Elk City on Saturday. Team members pictured, front, left to right: Kyana Delacruz, Kambree McGlothlin, Catee Conway, Katelin Scott, Kynlee Goad and Kaydence Cox. Back: Emma Bogges, Kynli Carlson, Kimberlyn Denney, Lauren McHenry, Ivy Scrivner and Emory Vickers. Coaches: Tara Denney, Tricia White, Lyndsay Bogges, Leisha Carlson and Clint Vickers. Their record is 14-1. The State Tournament will be held in Preston, OK June 22-25. Good Luck! (photo provided)