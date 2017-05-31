Talk Wild Turkey at Field Day June 15

Six decades ago, the sight or sound of a wild turkey in Oklahoma was a rare and notable occurrence. Once plentiful during the days before statehood, very few birds remained after market hunting and droughts had taken their toll. Today, the status of the species in Oklahoma is much different. Thanks to aggressive conservation measures and successful restoration and transplanting programs in the 1950s and 1960s, the gobbling and strutting of the wild turkey is a sight that is now common in many forests and fields.