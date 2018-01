Dewey County Junior High Tournament

Qt Finals

Score 1 2 3 4 Final

Cheyenne/Reydon 5 0 2 10 17

Leedey 14 0 7 5 27

The JH Lady Bears could not seem to find the bucket as they only scored 5 points the first quarter and they 2 over the next two quarters and trailed 21-7 heading into the 4th. Finally they got a few to drop but it was too little too late as they fell to the Lady Bison by a score of 27-17. Chloe McEntire led the scoring with 5 points.