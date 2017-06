Champs

CHAMPS…The Cheyenne T-Ball Team won the Route 66 League T-Ball Championship this weekend in Elk City. They were only defeated one time against Thomas, then turned around and beat them to win the Tournament. Their team record is 15-1. Team members are Caleb King, Reid Carlson, Russell Szedeli, Ford Gilbert, Creed Thomas, Rhett Sanford, Bronson Moore, Ayden Bogges, Lane Baker, Owen Batterton, Weston Romberg and Tate Barfield. (Photo provided)