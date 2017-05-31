SWOSU Nursing Students Help with Memorial Marathon for 11th Straight Year
by CheyenneStar | May 31, 2017 | SWOSU |
HELPING…Sixteen Southwestern Oklahoma State University nursing students from Weatherford recently volunteered their services in the medical tent at the 16th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. Helping were (front from left): Corrine Stanley, Harrah; Kylee Gregston, Piedmont; Kenzie Lind, Elk City. Middle row from left—Lexy Hume, Weatherford; Tara Jones, Carnegie; DaLey McGuire, Cordell; Taylor Bromlow, Canton; Matalyn Haney, Leedey; Courtney Ernst, Clinton. Back row from left—Tasha Clewell, Watonga; Chelsey Rackley, Union City; Baylee Chisum, Hinton; Rachel Watkins, Edmond (North); and Allison Mills, Mustang. (Photo provided)
Sixteen Southwestern Oklahoma State University nursing students from Weatherford recently volunteered their services in the medical tent at the 16th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments