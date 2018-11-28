Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) continues to offer the Reach Higher: Flex- Finish program, designed for working adults that have already completed an Associate’s degree or have at least 60 hours of previous college credit with hopes of earning a Bachelor’s degree. SWOSU’s program allows the student to complete all their coursework online and provides courses in a mixture of 8- and 16-week formats.
