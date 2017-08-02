Local Students Attend SWOSU Band Camp

MUSIC…Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s 62nd annual band camp recently attracted 452 students from five states to the Weatherford campus. Camp director Marc Mueller said the students auditioned for placement in one of six concert bands and participated in rehearsals as well as a variety of recreational activities. The camp ended with a final concert featuring all six bands. Among the students attending the camp were (from left): counselor Marci Kitchens, Brandon Blackketter, Jamie Beasterfeld and Breanna Stubbs, all of Cheyenne. (Photo provided)