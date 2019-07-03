Local Girls Participate in SAGE STEAM Camp at SWOSU Posted by CheyenneStar | Jul 3, 2019 | SWOSU | 0 STEAM…Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Camp took place June 9-15 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. The camp—designed to inspire girls entering the eighth grade to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math—was hosted by the Southwest Alliance for Girls Enrichment. It was the seventh year for this type of camp to be held at SWOSU. Girls from around the state of Oklahoma attended the prestigious camp, including (from left): Abby Watson, Sweetwater; Cassidy Crabb, Sayre, Milford Companies Technology Award and SWOSU Robotics Fan Favorite Award; Skyler Scott, Sayre; and Beigelee Wright, Cheyanne (Epic Charter). (Photo provided) You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us Share:
