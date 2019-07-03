STEAM…Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Camp took
place June 9-15 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. The
camp—designed to inspire girls entering the eighth grade to pursue careers in
science, technology, engineering, arts and math—was hosted by the Southwest
Alliance for Girls Enrichment. It was the seventh year for this type of camp to
be held at SWOSU. Girls from around the state of Oklahoma attended the prestigious
camp, including (from left): Abby Watson, Sweetwater; Cassidy Crabb,
Sayre, Milford Companies Technology Award and SWOSU Robotics Fan Favorite
Award; Skyler Scott, Sayre; and Beigelee Wright, Cheyanne (Epic Charter).
(Photo provided)

