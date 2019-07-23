BAND CAMP…Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s 64th annual band camp recently attracted 439 students from four states to the Weatherford campus for Oklahoma’s oldest and longest-running band camp. Camp director Marc Mueller said the students auditioned for placement in six concert bands and participated in rehearsals as well as a variety of recreational activities. The six-day camp ended with a final concert featuring all six bands. Among the students attending the camp from Cheyenne were (from left): Breanna Stubbs, Kady Szabo, Ashlee Stibick, Amber Little and Marci Kitchens (teacher). (Photo provided)

