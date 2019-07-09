BAND CAMP…Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s 31st annual Middle School Band Camp attracted nearly 300 students. The camp for students who have completed grades five through seven was held June 23-26 on the Weatherford campus. SWOSU’s 64th annual Band Camp for 7th-12th grade students is coming up July 7-12 with approximately 500 students planning to attend.Among those attending the Middle School Band Camp were (front from left): Saylor Leonard, Kilee Buie and Marci Kitchen (teacher) all of Cheyenne. (Back from left): Nathan Aikins, Emmett Dalton and Jasmine Lamp all of Cheyenne. (Photo provided)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us