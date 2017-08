School Days Remembered at Genealogy Meeting

The August 3, 2017 meeting of the County Genealogy Society was called to order by President Marilyn Wilson. Minutes read by Doris Minor and Treasurer’s Report by Allen Atha were both approved. A new Map of Ghost Towns/Schools and Cemeteries was discussed and is a work in progress, Marilyn announced an August 24 Webinar of interest to genealogists.