Reydon Tigers

The Reydon Pre-K and Kindergarten classes celebrated the sport of Rodeo last week. They started off the week by having a special visitor, Samantha Hickey. She talked tot he classes about barrel racing.

The kids enjoyed seeing the special equipment a barrel racer uses and even got to see videos of Samantha running the barrels.

Tuesday, Cole Hartley and Jet Erickson brought their bull riding gear and talked to the classes about the dangerous sport of bull riding. They even were able to try on some of the boys gear on themselves. Thursday, Brock Gage brought Cloudy the pony to visit with the kids. He talked about safety around horse, the parts of the horse and showed them how to put on the saddle. Cloudy was busy eating grass so everyone got to pet him. Also on Thursday Travis Goad talked about roping and tying with the classes. Each student got to take turns roping and tying the steer/calf dummies. The week ended with the rodeo. After the grand entry and the pledge, each cowboy/cowgirl had the chance to run barrels, dress up like a bullfighter, bend poles, rope a steer, and ride some rough stock. It was a fun and eventful week.