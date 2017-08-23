580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Reydon Tigers

by | Aug 23, 2017 | Reydon School | 0 comments

Cheyenne/Reydon Junior High Lady Bears Softball and the Hammon Warriors Junior High Softball team. Special thanks to all of those involved in the making and presenting of the bows to the Lady Bears! The support from the schools these girls have played the last few weeks has been truly something to be proud of! Love the small communities and their schools that supported our student athletes! #4ChazBryan

