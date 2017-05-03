Reydon Names Top Junior High Students

Brock Curtis Gage is Reydon’s 8th grade valedictorian. Brock is the son of Curtis and Jennifer Gage. He moved to Reydon his Kindergarten year from south Texas. He has two sisters and two brothers. He likes to play sports, hunt, fish, and rope.
Brock Curtis Gage is Reydon’s 8th grade valedictorian. Brock is the son of Curtis and Jennifer Gage. He moved to Reydon his Kindergarten year from south Texas. He has two sisters and two brothers. He likes to play sports, hunt, fish, and rope.
Recent Comments