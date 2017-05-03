580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Reydon Names Top Junior High Students

by | May 3, 2017 | Reydon School | 0 comments

Brock Gage Valedictorian

Brock Curtis Gage is Reydon’s 8th grade valedictorian. Brock is the son of Curtis and Jennifer Gage. He moved to Reydon his Kindergarten year from south Texas. He has two sisters and two brothers. He likes to play sports, hunt, fish, and rope.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us