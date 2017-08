Signing

SIGNING…Hank Harrel is pictured as he signed to play basketball at Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, OK. Hank is the son of Dawn and Randy Harrel of Leedey and grandson of Duane Harrel and Marcia and Johnnie Thomason, all of Leedey and Don and Lea Washington of Rockford, Iowa. Pictured is: Coach Lance Carpenter, Hank, Superintendent Rusty Puffinbarger, and Principal & Athletic Director Darren Danielson. (Photo provide)