The Leedey One-Act cast and crew will perform their version of “Steel Magnolias” for the community on Oct 7 at 2 p.m. Admission price will be by donation only and will be held in the Leedey School Auditorium. The fundraiser will help offset production costs. This year’s one-act is based on the full-length play, “Steer Magnolias.”

