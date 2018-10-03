The Leedey One-Act cast and crew will perform their version of “Steel Magnolias” for the community on Oct 7 at 2 p.m. Admission price will be by donation only and will be held in the Leedey School Auditorium. The fundraiser will help offset production costs. This year’s one-act is based on the full-length play, “Steer Magnolias.”
About The Author
Related Posts
Leedey School Honor Roll
January 19, 2018
Leedey Bison Baseball Headed to State Tournament
October 4, 2016
Leedey Student of the Month
March 8, 2016
Leedey December Student of the Month
January 6, 2016
Recent Comments