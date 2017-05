Leedey Seniors

Ten Leedey senior students received $1,000 scholarships from the Leedey Education Foundation at the recent end-ofschool Awards Assembly. The LEF extends congratulations and best wishes to these young people as they pursue their career goals and dreams. Thank you to the many generous donors who made these scholarships possible. L to R: Abby Welty, Ean Price, Camden Kauk, Kyler Baker, Kaleb Schrock, Baylee Smith, Tyler Penry, Gabe Gore, Luke Ward, Farah Proffitt. (Photo provided)