Leedey School Announces 2017 Honors Graduates

Topping the list of Leedey’s Class of 2017 Very High Honors graduates are three students who have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during their high school career. Listed alphabetically, they are Kyler Baker, Luke Ward, and Abby Welty. Farah Proffitt and Ean Price have also qualified for Very High Honors. Kyler, Luke, and Abby will each give an address at graduation and be recognized as being ranked number one in the class. Criteria for Very High Honors include maintaining a grade point of 3.8 to 4.0 for grades nine through twelve while completing college-bound coursework.