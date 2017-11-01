Leedey Education Foundation’s Annual Funraiser

Leedey Education Foundation’s annual fundraising emphasis ended Friday evening, October 27, with a dinner event that included a catered meal, live, silent, and Facebook auctions, a gun raffle, and door prizes.

Makayla Baker, Leedey graduate in 2015 and past scholarship winner, was an honored guest and spoke about the benefits of receiving that scholarship.Shannon Castle, Carrie Ward, and Connie Quattlebaum, also honored guests as 2016-2017 instructional grant recipients, showed pictures and videos and described how their grants positively impacted their students and continue to do so.

Christa Boren won the Beavers Bend Vacation package, and Eddy Clark won the Thunder Basketball package in the final drawing of the evening.

Ticket sales, auctions, the gun raffle, and additional donations totaled $26,000. Thank you to the many people and businesses who donated items for the auctions and door prizes, and thank you to the purchasers of those auction items. Thank you also to

the many others who donated even though they could not attend the fundraiser. Fundraiser attendees and additional donors were: Jim and Zula Arney, Makayla Baker, Alvin Baker, Bank 7, Bank of Western Oklahoma, The Bank of the West, Bar Circle L Leather and Bags, Randy and Priscilla Bentley (Rough Riders, LLC), Lynn and Tina Blackketter, Dale, Jr. and Christa Boren, Dale, Sr. and Krista Boren, Oleta Bray, Glen and Jean Britton, Billy and Leah Broadbent, Rick and Janet Brown, Jason and Kristen Brown, Shannon Castle, Lake Carpenter, Michael Cassle (Lazy Cactus Salon and Boutique), Class of 1957, Terry Clem, Central National Bank Event Center, Mark and Monica Collins, Courtyard Marriott Downtown OKC, Arty and Shannon Craig, Jack and Judy Craig, Greg and Desiree Crouse, Joe and Ashley Dodson, Jimmy and Ginger Emmons, Robetha Fariss, FourPoint Energy, Darin and Jamie Gore, Kent and Danna Goss, C. B. Graft, Mary Graybill, Herb and Jana Hammack, Matt Haney, Jack Harrel, Jimmy Harrel, Krystal Harrel, Frank and LaTricia Harrel, Dale Harrelson, Harvest Fellowship Church, Dan and Susan Haxton, Dennis and Gina Heck, Dr. Joe Anna Hibler, Danny and Sharon Holcomb, Donna Holcomb (The Leopard Wagon), Holiday Inn Express Downtown OKC, Angie Holiman, Peggy Horrell, Linda Jameson, Kaiser Sign & Graphics, Dennis and Deon Kauk, Mitch and Sharla Kauk, Terry and Jana Kauk, Dick Kauk, Mike and LaDena Kauk, Sarena Kauk, Alysse Kauk, Mick and Lily Kendall, Linda Laster, Sherman and Cheryl Lauder, Sharon Leibold, Amanda Lockwood, Darren and Jodi Mann (Leedey Floral & Gifts and JM Creations), Wesley and Sharon Metzler, Mrs. Lea Ann Meyer and Students, Frank and Michelle Meyer, Kim

Miller (Wild Horse Creek Jewelry), Laura Moore, Melody Nabors, Ryan and Tessa Ommen, Jason and Amy Palmer, Orin and Barbara Patton, Rusty and Deedra Puffinbarger, Doug and Connie Quattlebaum, Marvin and Darlene Quattlebaum, Kent and Sam Quattlebaum (Leedey Gas & Oil), Red Johnson Ford, Brenda Robertson, Kenny and Debbie Rounds, Sheldon and Chelsie Rounds, Billy and Maxine Rounds, Security State Bank, Kyle Sharp, Dena Smith, Burt and Barbara Steward, Mike and Annie Switzer, Darrell and Treasure Switzer, Frankie Terry, C. E. Trousdale, Todd Vaughan, Vogue Boutique, Carrie Ward, Benji and Lori White (B & L Red Angus), Micah and Andrea Whittington, Kimbre Danielson and Kristen Brown (Whole Heart Creations), Mike and Jerri Wilson.

Thank you to all who supported the Leedey Education Foundation during this annual fundraising effort.

Look for Leedey Education Foundation on Facebook for additional pictures and information about the fundraiser.