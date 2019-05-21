image
Leedey Education Foundation awarded $1,000.00 scholarships to ten senior students at the recent Leedey High School awards assembly. We extend our best wishes and support as these young people pursue their career dreams and goals.
Thank you to the many, many donors who make these scholarships possible. Pictured L-R: Kirstan Struthers, Brooke Carman, Kesley Carman, Colten Clinesmith, Quincy Collins, Dailee Danielson, Drew Meyer, Evan Paulsen, Anna Thomas, Maggie Smith. Congratulations!

