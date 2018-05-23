Leedey Bison

The end of year Leedey School Awards Assembly resulted in seven Elementary students and four high school students walking away with new books. The students had to read at least three 2018 Sequoyah nominated books through the year. Students were then able to vote on their book choice to win the award in the state wide voting. These students won themselves a book nominated for the 2019 Sequoyah Award. These Elementary students are: Tyler Price, Aidyn Boren, Jake Price, Hannah Nance, Kristen Smith, Keelynn Dirickson, and Madison Boyd. Congratulations students!
