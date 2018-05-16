Leedey Bison

Leedey Business Professionals of America president, Haley Castle, presents Kash McFall a check for $125 to help pay for Kash and his family to attend the Mobius Syndrome Foundation International Conference in St. Petersburg, FL. The Leedey BPA sponsored a “Hats for Kash” day where students paid $1 to wear a hat to school. The proceeds went to help Kash and his family participate in the National Conference.
