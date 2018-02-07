Leedey Bison

The Leedey junior high girls defeated the Vici Lady Indians for the 270 conference title 35-20. Pictured are back row: Riley Gore, Abbee Mann, Makia Lovelace, Dallas Gill, Rian Mann, Kenna Silas, Shaylynn Hahn, Tessa Thomas, and Coach Lance Carpenter. Pictured are front row: Johna Carman, Kenzee Danielson, Karlee Danielson, Mallory Sandoval, Krissy Sevenstar, and Rebecca Proffitt. Submitted by Christopher Goldston.
