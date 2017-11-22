Leedey Bison

Leedey Jr. Chamber members helped decorate the community building, park and Main Street on Sunday. Thanks to each one of the members and Misti Goldston for taking time out of their busy day to get it all done. Pictured are Quincy Collins, Ben Welty, William Palmer, Jack Harrel, Maggie Smith, Drew Meyer, Christopher Goldston, Karlee Danielson, Jordyn Chaffin, Jacee Townsend, Dailee Danielson, Kenzee Danielson, Dakota Goff, Anna Thomas, Mallory Hawkins, Haley Castle and Magen Fairchild.
