Good Luck Leedey Lady Bison & Bison at Regionals!

CHAMPS…The Leedey Bison are District Baseball Champs! They defeated Sentinel 10-2 in Leedey last Friday for the title. Pictured are, standing, Coach Shoaf, Ty Goss, Christopher Goldston, Colton Hunter, Colten Clinesmith, Quincy Collins, Paxton Knight, Edmund Carpenter, Asst. Coach Randy Henry. Kneeling: Jack Harrel, Casen Kauk, Parker Ward, Michael Fairchild, William Palmer, Dalton Goff and Jaxon Knight. Congratulations Bison! (Photo by Marcia Thomason)
