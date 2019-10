The Leedey Elementary 2nd graders in Mrs. Mykel McFall’s classroom received their own American Flags with stands from the Woodward Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Woodward DAR Chapter Regent Roberta Chance explained that the DAR is a lineage-based organization whose members are proven direct descendants of a patriot from the Revolutionary War. The DAR is a non-profit service organization that promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism.