LEADER…4-H club members from around the state recently were selected to serve as State 4-H Ambassadors. The announcement of the new Ambassadors was made during the 98th State 4-H Roundup that took place recently at Oklahoma State University. The Ambassador Program is comprised of club members who help make the 4-H program more visible across the state.Jaylynn Lamb, a member of the Hammon 4-H Club in Hammon, was selected to serve as a new 4-H Ambassador.
