Hammon Lady Warriors Morgan Miller (pictured) played in the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All State games last week in Edmond. Morgan played with the 2019 Small West Team. Morgan will be attending Southern Nazarene University this fall with a softball scholarship. Teammate Alison Moore was named to the All State Academic Team. Morgan is the daughter of Keith and Stacey Miller and Alison is the daughter of Larry and Lorri Moore. (photos provided)
