GOOD LUCK AT STATE LADY WARRIORS! The Hammon Lady Warriors are on their way to STATE after securing the Regional title! Let’s go Lady Warriors. The Lady Warriors will begin play on Thursday with a 1:30 game against Cyril. The winner advances to the 1:30 game on Friday with the winner of Red Oak and Varnum. The Championship game is scheduled for 1:30 on Saturday! All games will be played in Shawnee. LET’S TAKE STATE!!!
