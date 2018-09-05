The Hammon Alumni Baseball Game was held Saturday, August 25th. This was the best turnout ever! 1997 Graduate Rollie Walker won the Home Run Derby with 5 home runs! 1971 Graduate Jack Christian was the oldest participant and 2018 Graduate Tanner Snider was the youngest. Alumni participating and pictured were: Back Row: Jeff Morton, Tom Flowers, Dorvan Ivey, Mike Fesmire, Rollie Walker, Curtis Irwin, Brice Baker, Chase Walker, Lane Hawkins, Jose Ramirez, Cade Corff, Clay Walker, Michael Rowell, and Tanner Snider. Front Row: Mike Higgins Jack Christian, Cole Ivey, Andy Orgain, Aubrey Christian, Drew Ivey, Kyle Ivey, John Paul Gass, Clay Ivey, Alex Thain, Korbin Teel, Korbin Ivey, and Edward Krapha.
