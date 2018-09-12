Max Wayne Pennington is student of the month for September. He has lived in Cheyenne for twelve years. Max’s parents are Neal and Darla Pennington. He has one sister Summer Pennington. Max is active in basketball, National Honor Society, Principals Leadership Council, Academic Team, Fellowship of Christian Americans, Business Professionals of America and a Member of Branded Youth.

