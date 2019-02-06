This week’s Cheyenne High
School Spotlight on Art features
the following artists.
Chanchanok “Cindy” Senaart
is the daughter of Sunantha and
Todd Smith. Cindy is a Senior at
Cheyenne and became involved
in the CHS Art program this year.
Cindy enjoys drawing Japanese
Anime. She enjoys drawing with
pencil and has enjoyed learning
to paint with watercolor. Cindy
received second place award for
her pencil drawing during the
150th Anniversary celebration at
the Washita Battlefield National
Historic Site. Cindy plans to
attend college and become a
veterinarian.
