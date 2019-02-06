This week’s Cheyenne High

School Spotlight on Art features

the following artists.

Chanchanok “Cindy” Senaart

is the daughter of Sunantha and

Todd Smith. Cindy is a Senior at

Cheyenne and became involved

in the CHS Art program this year.

Cindy enjoys drawing Japanese

Anime. She enjoys drawing with

pencil and has enjoyed learning

to paint with watercolor. Cindy

received second place award for

her pencil drawing during the

150th Anniversary celebration at

the Washita Battlefield National

Historic Site. Cindy plans to

attend college and become a

veterinarian.