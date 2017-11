October Student of the Month Honored

By Pat VerSteeg — This past Tuesday CHS Senior Andrea Maddux was honored at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens as the CHS October Student of the Month. Principal Whitney Moore introduced Andrea as one Cheyenne’s outstanding students, adding, “Recently Andrea gave a presentation to the CHS School Board about the National FFA Convention and their plans, and she did a great job! Presentation is area where Andrea excels!”