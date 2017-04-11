Junior American Citizens Contest

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution annually host the Junior American Citizens Committee contests in art, creative expression, and community services for grades 1-12. The Washita Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, chaired by Vrginia Flesher Reid, provided an opportunity to participate in these contests for schools in our area. This year, students at Cheyenne Public Schools competed in the stamp design category of the 2016 Theme: “Our National Parks: 100 Years of Service to America”.