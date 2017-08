HS Baseball Spotlight: Justyce Boyett

The player of the week is a tenth grader, Justyce Boyett. He plays shortstop and pitcher. His favorite thing about baseball is riding the bus with his friends to the games. His favorite food is spaghetti. He is the son of Aspen and Michael Boyett. He has one brother Jakota and one sister Jasmine. His favorite subject in school is math and his favorite teacher is Colby Thrash.