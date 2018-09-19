Cheyenne PLC members recently delivered homemade cookies to Cheyenne teachers and staff, Roger Mills Memorial Hospital, Buster Clinic, EMTs, RMC Sheriff’s Office, the County Barn and the Fire Department for their annual “Cookies for Courage”. Thank you to all the selfless and courageous people who keep our community a safe and healthy place to live! Pictured at the Sheriff’s Office (L-R) Alie Parkhurst, Preslie Parkhurst, Hayley Whitneck, Faith Bryan, Ashlyn Robinson, Carolyn Burrows, Deputy Sheriff Michael Thompson, Dixie Boyce-Smith, Kylee McDaniel, Haley Masters, Mattie Batchelor & Mackenzie Coker. (Photo provided)

