Cheyenne PLC members recently delivered homemade cookies to Cheyenne teachers and staff, Roger Mills Memorial Hospital, Buster Clinic, EMTs, RMC Sheriff’s Office, the County Barn and the Fire Department for their annual “Cookies for Courage”. Thank you to all the selfless and courageous people who keep our community a safe and healthy place to live! Pictured at the Sheriff’s Office (L-R) Alie Parkhurst, Preslie Parkhurst, Hayley Whitneck, Faith Bryan, Ashlyn Robinson, Carolyn Burrows, Deputy Sheriff Michael Thompson, Dixie Boyce-Smith, Kylee McDaniel, Haley Masters, Mattie Batchelor & Mackenzie Coker. (Photo provided)
About The Author
Related Posts
Cheyenne Bears
November 16, 2016
CEF Fundraiser
October 18, 2016
HS Basketball Spotlight: Justyce Boyett
January 17, 2017
Cheyenne Reydon Bears vs. Fargo Bearcats
February 28, 2017
Recent Comments