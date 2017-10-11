Pictured: back row; Justyce Boyett, Jakob Ford, Colby Perez, Tony Bowen, Callee Lester, Carson Beavin, front row; Caden Blume, Hadley Smith, Leah Sander, Max Pennington and Cailby Perez. Not pictured Adam Bryson and Sydney Bottom
The Cheyenne High School Academic Team has competed in Round one of Conference play and their District Tournament. They traveled to Carnegie on Wednesday, October 4 for the first round of Conference play. They competed in 7 rounds, finishing the day with 5 wins and 2 losses. Both losses were by a single question.
