Four Cheyenne High School students, Carson Beavin, Breanna Woodard, Brandon Kelley, and Callee Lester were selected to represent Cheyenne in the 2019 Northfork Youth Tour Essay Contest. All juniors locally submitted essays, and judges selected the top four to compete representing Cheyenne in the Youth Tour Contest.
