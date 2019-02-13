By Pat VerSteeg — This past Tuesday, Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ honored the CHS November and December Students of the Month. CHS Principal Whitney Moore introduced the honorees by saying, “I am so proud our November and December Students of the Month. They are both super talented, are at the top of their class academically, and are involved in everything. Dixie Boyce-Smith is our November Student of the Month and Faith Bryan is our December Student of the Month.”

