CHS Student of the Month

CHS August Student of the Month, Leah Sander, was honored at the Kiwanis/Senior Citizens luncheon. Her parents are Stuart and Kimberly Sander. Her grandparents are Larry and Tillie Bradshaw of Cheyenne and John and Anneva Sander of Seiling. She’s involved in Principal’s Leadership Council, FFA, FCA, National Honor Society, and also runs cross-country. She has one sister, Kate, and two cats. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in chemical engineering with an environmental emphasis.