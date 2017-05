CHS Sophomore of the Year Honored

By Pat VerSteeg — This past Tuesday at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ the CHS Sophomore of the Year, Jasmine Boyett, was honored. In attendance at the luncheon was CHS Superintendent Robert Trammel, CHS English teachers, Dianna Butler and Jennifer Hawkins, and the honoree, Jasmine Boyett, and her father, Michael Boyett.