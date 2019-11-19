By Pat VerSteeg — This past Tuesday, October Student of the Month, Alie Parkhurst, was honored at the Kiwanis/Senior Citizens weekly luncheon. CHS Principal Whitney Moore introduced Alie as outstanding athlete and model student who serves as an example for the entire school. Alie then took the podium and thanked everyone for the honor of the luncheon. Alie is active in BPA, PLC, FCA and choir.She is also a student athlete and is a member of the CHS varsity basketball team.

